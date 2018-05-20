Washington Open Begins Monday in Kent; Pro-Am raises $90K for Folds of Honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 92nd Washington Open Invitational begins Monday at Meridian Valley C.C. in Kent. It's considered the first major of the year for the Pacific Northwest Section of the PGA.

Over the weekend, the annual Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Pro-Am helped raise a record $90,000 for the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships to the children of fallen soldiers. The Folds of Honor "Dream Ship" also made an appearance at the venue on Friday. Sports Director Aaron Levine documents the weekend's events in the video above.