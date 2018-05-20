UW men’s rowing coach Michael Callahan on “Q It Up Sports”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The top-ranked UW men's rowing team leaves next week for the IRA National Championships in New Jersey, and head coach Michael Callahan joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" to preview the race and talk about this season. He also discussed the UW Women's Rowing program, which has already left for the NCAA Championships and is not only the defending national champion, but the top-seeded team heading into next week's races.

The Huskies Men's Varsity Eight won an unprecedented five straight national titles from 2011-15, and now they go for another championship in a couple weeks.

