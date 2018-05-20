Flooding continues in Eastern Washington a week+ after record snowmelt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. -- Massive flood response continues in Central and Eastern Washington as the Okanogan River remains well above flood stage.

Hundreds of workers and volunteers of all ages worked to lay thousands of sandbags as the river is now holding at 19 feet above flood stage in the town of Tonasket.

Current levels are expected to stay for the next few days.

Public Lands Commissioner, Hilary Franz, visited the area to tour and survey the grounds on Sunday.

She said she is proud of the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the community for rising to the challenge.

Flooding began May 10 when warm temperatures melted a record Canadian snowpack into the Okanogan, Similkameen and Methow Rivers and their tributaries, officials said.

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for 17 Eastern Washington counties, including Ferry, Okanogan and Pend Oreille.