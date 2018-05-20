Activists protest Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Hundreds of activists took to land and sea in protest of Kinder Morgan and its involvement in the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project Sunday in Seattle.

Protesters from Washington, Oregon and Canada came together in an effort to protect the Salish Sea from the pipeline expansion.

On the water, dozens of kayactivists and canoes surrounded the Kinder Morgan marine terminal. Others rallied on land near Occidental Park before marching to the Seattle waterfront.

Groups like Greenpeace USA stood in solidarity amongst indigenous peoples, with a common goal to protect marine life, the water, and community.

"It would make climate change worse, it would trample Indigenous rights, it would run over our clean water here, and it would decimate the final 76 remaining orcas, the Southern Resident killer whale in our waters," said Ben Smith with, Greenpeace USA.

Facing waves of protest, Kinder Morgan halted the $5.8 billion pipeline expansion last month, until May 31.