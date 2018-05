× Cougar attack near North Bend, two possible victims

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that possibly two people may have been attacked by a cougar in the foothills near North Bend.

Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted about the incident just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Officials have not released the conditions of the victims or the exact location where the attack happened.

#Breaking Eastside Fire Fighters are responding for a mountain lion attack in the foothills outside of North Bend. — Eastside Firefighter (@IAFF2878) May 19, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.