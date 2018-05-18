Timothy Vaivaimuli: Help hunt violent robbery suspect who escaped into river

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The hunt is on for a fugitive who has already escaped once from detectives by going into the Pilchuck River in Snohomish County.

Timothy Vaivaimuli — a.k.a. ‘Timo Bazan’ — is wanted right now for robbery in the first degree after Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives say he punched a loss prevention manager in the face, breaking his nose.

Deputies say surveillance video from the Fred Meyer on Bickford Ave. shows ‘Timo’ running out of the store on May 1st with two boxes of stolen shoes. A loss prevention officer runs out after him and that’s when detectives say ‘Timo’ punched him in the right side of his face.

He got into a green Saturn Vue that had been waiting for him in the handicapped parking area and took off.

Detectives identified and arrested the getaway driver and almost caught ‘Timo’ a week later. “On May 7th, detectives did locate him on the Centennial Trail,” said Courtney O’Keefe with The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “He was riding his bicycle near Dubuque Rd. As they tried to contact him, he turned and fled in the opposite direction, ultimately running into the Pilchuck River. They did setup containment of the area and a K9 search was conducted, but he was not located and is still outstanding.”

Detectives say he has an extensive criminal history and believe he is in the Snohomish or Lake Stevens area where he has family.

Deputies say they are seeing more cases like this with bold thieves taking items right off the shelves and walking out of the store. “The Snohomish Police Department has seen a rapid increase in theft at this entire shopping center. They`re working closely with Fred Meyer, Home Depot and Kohl`s to do a criminal emphasis and put a stop to the shoplifting. They do have undercover officers here, as well as surveillance video and they will not be tolerating any criminal activity,” said O’Keefe.

He’s 31 years old, 5’9″ and weighs around 180 to 190 pounds, he’s lost a bunch of weight recently.

If you can tell detectives where he is hiding or who he might be staying with, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).