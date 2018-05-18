Ryan Tyas: Help find high-risk child predator convicted of rape, trying to play ‘doctor’ with young girls

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

A predator alert in Pierce County: High-risk sex offender, Ryan Tyas, is a serious threat to kids:

He’s been convicted of sexually assaulting five and seven year old girls he’d tricked into a room by saying they were going to watch videos, then locking the door, grabbing them and trying to get them to take their clothes off so they could play doctor. They said ‘no’ — so Tyas threatened to get a gun if they didn’t do what he wanted.

Tyas has also been convicted of of raping an 18 year old girl while she slept.

His heinous sex crimes all happened in Pierce County, where now he’s wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

“He needs to get in, get registered, or we need to find out where he’s at. We do this because he needs to be held accountable and that way where he’s at and if he’s around children, or if he’s around adults they know his background. He’s been convicted multiple times. He knows that he’s supposed to register and we are looking for him,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

He’s 42 years old, 5’11” and weighs 230 pounds.

If you know how to get him back on the map in Pierce County, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.