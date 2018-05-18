Michael Bush: Wanted Kitsap County felon with history of stalking victims could be in King County

WANTED BY DOC IN KITSAP COUNTY —

The search is on for a convicted felon with a history of stalking his victims.

Michael Bush has a warrant for his arrest after he was released from jail in King County and then failed to report to his Community Corrections officer in Port Orchard within 24 hours.

Officers say he has a history of meth and alcohol use, resisting arrest and should be considered dangerous.

He’s homeless and has been spotted in Bellevue, the University District, Pike Place Market and Victor Steinbrueck Park. He’s not even supposed to be in King County, because of concerns for his victims.

He’s 34 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you spot him, use the P3 Tips App to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).