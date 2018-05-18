× Kitsap County detectives hope recently sent letter could help solve Seabeck family’s murder

KILLERS WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY —

Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives have a message for whoever sent them a letter recently about the family of four murdered in their home in Seabeck in early 2017: Reach out to us again — even anonymously.

Earlier this year, detectives identified Danie Kelly, Jr. from store surveillance video as one person of interest in the deaths of the Careaga family. However, investigators are stressing that the Bandidos Motorcycle Club member is not the only person of interest and they believe whoever sent the letter has information on his associates who may be involved.

“It’s a nightmare. I tremble,” described one of the victim’s mom. “My son made a 911 call and I’m begging, I’m pleading for his 911 call to be completed by someone who knows something.”

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $20,000 cash reward.

If you have any information, contact the task force on their hot line at (360) 337-5613, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You can also use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit information.