Jacob Ozuna: Help find party-crashing murder suspect, six-time felon street named ‘Kapone’

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

A going-away party to celebrate a man’s move to the west side of the state got crashed with his killing.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force says six-time convicted felon and dangerous gang member, Jacob Ozuna – a.k.a. “Kapone” — is the deadly shooting suspect who’s on the run and could, himself, be hiding in Western Washington.

He has a $1 million dollar warrant for first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The task force says ‘Kapone’ and the victim had beef at the party outside of Wapato late last week, so ‘Kapone’ shot the victim in the face, then riddled him with a barrage of bullets — even using a second gun to shoot him more before taking off.

Ozuna also has a Department of Corrections Escape warrant for breaking probation on a domestic violence court order violation — busting into his ex-girlfriend’s house with a crowbar.

His rap sheet also has convictions for multiple burglaries, theft and auto theft.

The task force thinks he may have sought treatment at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle last weekend and has ties to Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon in Skagit County.

Detectives say he could also be on the run with a young Native American woman.

He’s 36 years old, 5’8”, weighs 155 pounds and has tattoos all over, including a huge ‘N’ on his throat and ‘509’ on his right cheek — Yakima County’s area code.

If you know where this “armed and dangerous” murder suspect is hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).