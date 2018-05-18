Help ID ‘Popeye Burglar’ seen stealing cash through Jimmy John’s drive-thru window ‘freaky fast’

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

The slogan for the Jimmy John’s sandwich Shop is ‘Freaky Fast’ — fitting for this crook caught on camera stealing cash in a flash from the register at the store in South Hill.

He darts through the drive-thru window, reaches in to grab money from the register, then slinks out and runs off. But wait — he thinks it was so easy – so he comes back for more, grabbing even the change this time, slinking back out the window – but it’s still not enough — he grabs a cup, probably thinking about putting the change in it, goes out of sight, then thinks, “third time’s a charm,’ boldly jumping all the way through the drive-thru window, running over to the register up front, stealing all the cash from it, then bolting back out the window for good this time.

Along with the camera getting a good shot of his face, Pierce County detectives hope the well-known cartoon character on his shirt will now make him famous — so someone will tell them his name.

"The reason why we call him the ‘Popeye Burglar’ is he had a shirt on with a large image of a Popeye and it was camouflage, so what we like to do is find unique clothing items, or something unique about a suspect that might help ring the bell for somebody who knows somebody who owns something like this, on top of taking a look at the photos, put two and two together, you go 'Hey! That's so and so, so that's why we do that, because it gets more attention and brings a uniqueness to a suspect,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

He also wore a purple husky hat with the gold "W" on the front.

Popeye would be powered-up for life with all the spinach the cash reward will get you if you know this guy's name.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).