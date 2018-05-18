Help ID `Ninja Burglar` suspected in two same-night business break-ins

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Tacoma Police are asking for your help after two businesses were burglargized on the same night, April 21st.

He first hit Whistle Workwear about 2:50am and you get a really good look at his face and then police believe this same guy may have put on some of that stolen gear to break into Puetz Golf about four blocks away, earning him the nickname, ‘The Ninja Burglar.’

“As you watch this video, all of a sudden you are going to see golf bags drop from the ceiling. Next thing you see is this guy drop down into the deal and he looks a Ninja. First thing he does, he goes around he picks out the most expensive set of irons in that building,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The thief thought he could make an easy exit out the back door, but he quickly figure out it was barred and locked, so he turned back and headed for the window again, has kind of a tough time climbing up with the clubs in-hand, but eventually makes it out.

Just prior to this break-in, police say this man was seen on surveillance video burglarizing the Whistle Workwear store in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Blvd. "Stole $11,000 worth of clothing gear, boots, real expensive backpack stuff, all that,” said Carner. “Then he went down to the Puetz store, broke into that, took his gear, came back and went back into the Workwear place and stole another $6,000 worth of stuff and took it out, so if you know the guy you see a good picture of, we need to know that information because obviously that's a burglary on it's own, but if they are tired together, we've got two burglaries and very expensive gear."

If you can help Tacoma Police solve these cases, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.