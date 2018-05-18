Help ID armed bus stop robber who violently stole woman’s necklace

WANTED IN REDMOND –

Seen this guy lurking around a bus stop lately?

Redmond Police say he violently snatched a gold necklace off a woman’s neck as she waited for a bus on 156th Ave. NE, right across from the Microsoft Campus — and right in broad daylight last week.

“While she was on the phone a man came up to her, slapped the phone out of her hand. When she bent over to pick it up he kicked her and then ripped the gold necklace off of her neck, she had a beautiful, relatively expensive gold necklace on and then he took off, so the victim started chasing him and actually hit him a couple times with her umbrella, before he pulled a knife out, which scared her off and then she backed off and the suspect then ran away with her necklace,” said Andrea Wolf-Buck with Redmond Police. “Fortunately the victim in this situation wasn’t badly hurt. She did have some marks on her neck from having the necklace ripped off and she was kicked, but she was pretty much unscathed, but it’s horrifying and this jewelry, a lot of the jewelry is special to these women, it’s not that the monetary value is so important, but it has a lot of sentimental value, so the violation of having that stolen and also just the surprise, you know, middle of the afternoon, waiting for the bus, you don’t expect something like that happen, so we’d really like to find this this person.”

Redmond detectives think he's black, in his 20's, about 5’11”, with a goatee.

He was wearing headphones, a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Redmond Police say his robbery is similar to several thefts last summer in Redmond and Bellevue.

If you recognize him, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).