Teacher accused of choking, punching and dragging special education students

PIEDMONT, Okla. – A former special education teacher is accused of choking and dragging her students, along with multiple other allegations of physical abuse, according to KFOR.

Piedmont police arrested Holly Noelle Morris, 38, after parents complained.

According to an affidavit, one student's mother became concerned when she noticed bruising on her son's neck and face.

The mom tried contacting Morris, but told Piedmont police the teacher always had an excuse.

The allegations go as far back as January.

Witnesses, including students and staff, said they saw Morris choking, punching, pinching and squeezing two of her students on several occasions on the bus, in the bathroom, classroom and hallways, according to the affidavit.

Morris was even seen on video dragging a special needs child down the hall, according to police.

On another occasion, she allegedly dragged the same student down the hallway to the bus, cursing at a group of students telling them to "move out of the damn way."

One mother even showed the bruised photos of her son to Morris earlier in the school year.

Morris resigned from Piedmont Public Schools in February.

She is charged with two misdemeanors of causing a child to be deprived, and was released after posting bond of $1,500 for each count.

KFOR made several calls to the superintendent that weren't returned.