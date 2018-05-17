Tacoma police need help identifying man found dead earlier this year

TACOMA — Authorities in Pierce County are asking for the public’s help to identify a person found dead earlier this year.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, the man is between 30 – 50 years old, 5′ 5″ tall, has a strong brow ridge, and was missing upper and lower teeth.

The person was found on a hillside next to Pacific Avenue and SR 705 in February.

The person would have been last seen sometime between late summer and early fall of 2017.

Tacoma police are asking for anyone with information to call authorities.