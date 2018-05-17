× Seahawks officially sign Shaquem Griffin and Tre Flowers

RENTON, Wash. – It’s officially official: Shaquem Griffin is a Seattle Seahawk.

The Seahawks announced that they signed two more of their draft picks Thursday, as Griffin and cornerback Tre Flowers finalized their rookie contracts. They now have eight of their nine picks signed, with the lone exception being third-round pick defensive end Rasheem Green.

Griffin, of course, became a national story after Seattle decided to reunite the one-handed linebacker with his twin brother, cornerback Shaquille Griffin.

The Seahawks also announced they signed two free agents, bringing in linebacker Dadi Nicolas and receiver Keenan Reynolds. They waived defensive ends Marcell Frazier and Noble Nwachukwu to make room on the 90-man roster.