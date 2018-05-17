Follow our fish’s journey with Survive The Sound

Seahawks officially sign Shaquem Griffin and Tre Flowers

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Shaquem Griffin #18 of the UCF Knights celebrates after sacking Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Auburn Tigers (not pictured) in the second half during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. – It’s officially official: Shaquem Griffin is a Seattle Seahawk.

The Seahawks announced that they signed two more of their draft picks Thursday, as Griffin and cornerback Tre Flowers finalized their rookie contracts. They now have eight of their nine picks signed, with the lone exception being third-round pick defensive end Rasheem Green.

Griffin, of course, became a national story after Seattle decided to reunite the one-handed linebacker with his twin brother, cornerback Shaquille Griffin.

The Seahawks also announced they signed two free agents, bringing in linebacker Dadi Nicolas and receiver Keenan Reynolds. They waived defensive ends Marcell Frazier and Noble Nwachukwu to make room on the 90-man roster.

