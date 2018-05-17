× Review: Ryan Reynolds saves day, and movie, in Deadpool 2

In Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds as the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ doesn’t just break the fourth wall, he blows it up time and time again, as he plays with the audience, and their expectations.

That’s been the M.O. of this character in the comics forever, and by now movie fans are used to it too.

What they may have been hoping for in this latest tale, is a story that doesn’t rely so much on typical superhero tropes that we’ve come to expect in the DC/Marvel fare.

But in Deadpool 2, our hero suffers a typical tragedy, while trying to save someone else from going down a tragic, and violent path. Batman anyone?

Story aside, the film is still immensely entertaining because the writers, which includes Reynolds, spit out the jokes at such a rapid rate, you may miss half of them on first viewing.

And the wisecracking Reynolds shows why this is a role he was born to play.

Josh Brolin is also good as Cable, angry guy from the future, along with Zazie Beetz as Domino, a few X-Men scattered in, and the newly formed X-Force. But Deadpool still steals the show, even though it is his movie.

And, as if you needed reminding, make sure to stick around for the post credits scenes. That’s where you will find some of the funniest most meta scenes of the movie reside.