Police: woman attacks 5 Seattle pizza shop workers with bear spray

SEATTLE -- Seattle detectives are looking for help tracking down a woman who attacked the staff at a South Seattle pizza shop with bear mace last week.

Last Friday, May 11th, the woman walked into the restaurant in the 3700 block of Rainier Avenue South, looked around, and then walked outside. She returned minutes later with a can of bear mace in her hand, accompanied by a man carrying a toddler.

The woman began shouting at employees and sprayed five staff members with a can of bear mace. The suspect and her companions then left the scene.

The employees were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire. Staff members had to close the restaurant and discard all the food on site due to the amount of bear mace sprayed at the scene.

"It's a felony assault. It's serious. The whole business had to be shut down. All of the food was ruined. They had to restock everything," said retired detective Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. "We don't know the motive in this case. It looks like a random hit so to speak. Why this gal went off and went nuts and started spraying people, we don't know."

Four days after the incident, on May 15th, a second woman walked into the restaurant carrying a can of bear mace and threatened employees. She was arrested a short time later for witness intimidation and booked into the King County Jail.

If you can identify the woman or have any information, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.