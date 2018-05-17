× Police arrest 22 during illegal street racing crackdown

KENT, Wash. — A crackdown on illegal street racing in King County netted 22 arrests last Friday.

Through a joint partnership with Renton and the Washington State Patrol, Kent police got a tip that a group suspected of street racing were hanging out in a parking lot at Cathay Bank at 18030 East Valley Highway.

When officers arrived they arrested 22 people for trespassing and impounded 17 cars in a strategic shift to send racers a message.

“It’s a quality of life issue for our citizens and it’s also a safety issue for people on the roadway cause they’ll race from site to site,” said Commander Jarod Kasner of the Kent Police Department.

He said Cathay Bank is a known spot for street racing.

Earlier this month, Renton police announced nighttime closure of several streets to curb street racing.

The closures are in effect Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The streets affected are:

Oakesdale Ave SW between SW 16th Street and SW 41st Street

SW 27th Street between Lind Ave SW and Oakesdale Ave SW

The goal is to stop illegal street races like one in 2016 that sent three people to the hospital. Footage of a car erupting in flames was captured by the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter.

The restrictions will be in effect until further notice.