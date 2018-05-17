Katie’s Q13 Weather School visits Woodside Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash – Meteorologist Katie Boer made the drive up to Bothell to talk to Mrs. Thomas and Ms. Lindsey's second-grade classes at Woodside Elementary in Bothell.

Boer brought all kinds of hands-on science experiments to bring weather to life. She spoke to the class about seasons and the relationship between the sun and the earth–including how many football fields could fit between the sun and the earth.

Boer talked about thunderstorms and why you clear the sound of a clap of thunder and even made “rain” using shaving cream and color dye.

Boer showed them how to make a “tornado tube” out of plastic liter bottles and when one student asked, "What's the weirdest thing you've ever done?" Boer showed them how to do a perfect seagull call. It was a learning experience for both when one of the students showed her the latest dance trend called "flossing".

She also brought in one of the Q13 FOX studio lights and a microphone—and told them what would happen if you wear green in front of a green screen.