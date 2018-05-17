Everett gang-related offenses down 60% as city puts together a gang unit

Everett, Wash. – It’s no secret our area has a growing gang problem. We’re seeing it from Snohomish to King to Pierce Counties. To stop the violent crimes, the Everett Police Department is working on putting together a gang unit. When you compare the first five months of this year compared to last year, gang related offense are down 60%, shootings city-wide are down 37%, and drive-by shootings are down 85%. But Everett’s Police Chief Dan Templeman says he’s bracing for the summer months when shootings and other crimes tend to spike. Right now, staffing and training are all road blocks to prevent the unit from getting up and running.

“His ability to look at a graffiti tag and quickly identify what gang that’s affiliated with and who might’ve done that takes quite a bit of time,” said Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman.

That’s what one dedicated gang detective can do in Everett. Now, the city is looking to get a full unit with five officers and one sergeant.

“My focus is on public safety and gang violence. We’re seeing a real uptick and its frightening, the age of the kids we’re seeing,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin back in January 2018.

The mayor’s directive in January kicked the police department’s anti-gang efforts into high gear.

“Just because we don’t have a standalone gang unit doesn’t mean we haven’t been working on this issue,” said Chief Templeman.

For the past eight months, the department has been doing emphasis patrols on West Casino Road which is an area plagued by gang violence.

“…to prevent the kind of rise in shootings and violence we saw last year from occurring again this year,” said Chief Templeman.

Deadly gang-related shootings allegedly committed by young teenagers against other teens. While the number of gang members seems to be growing, the number of police officers is flatlining due to retirements and staffing concerns make it hard to have enough officers to put together a gang unit.

“Staffing is an issue you have to look at. You have to look at equipment and outfitting. You have to look at budget and how that impacts the budget,” said Chief Templeman.

Once you get the right detectives, understanding gangs is a science in itself.

“We would send them off to training on gangs, identification of gangs, graffiti, surveillance type training,” said Chief Templeman.

By early August, Chief Templeman plans to have at least a partial unit in place.

“Maybe we start with two officers and a sergeant,” said Chief Templeman.

Chief Templeman says drive-by shootings and murders are just the symptoms.

“Without treating the disease or the cause this unit is just going to continue to respond and make arrest and respond and make arrests,” said Chief Templeman.

That’s why he says at least one member of the gang unit will solely focus on education and prevention.

A gang unit isn’t the only priority of the Everett Police Department. They’re also putting extra resources towards the city’s opioid epidemic and homeless problems.