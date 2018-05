× Crash closes Hood Canal Bridge in both directions

A multi-car crash blocked both directions of the Hood Canal Bridge on Thursday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.

North Kitsap Fire tweeted that it was a “possible serious injury collision” at midspan around 5 p.m.

There was no word on when the road would reopen, or how significant the injuries were.

“This could take a while,” WSDOT tweeted.