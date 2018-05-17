Boy getting off school bus in Lake Stevens hit, injured by motorcyclist being chased by police

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A boy getting off a school bus in Lake Stevens on Thursday was struck and injured by a motorcyclist who was being pursued by police, Lake Stevens Fire Battalion Chief Ray Kosiba said.

The boy — believed to be between 8 and 10 years of age — suffered a fractured leg and was taken to Providence Hospital in Everett, Kosiba said.

The motorcyclist was taken into custody and also taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Lake Stevens police tweeted that the bus was stopped with red lights blinking while discharging students. Traffic was stopped in both directions. The motorcyclist saw a police officer and “took off at high rate” of speed, police said.

The officer turned around to pursue. The motorcyclist hit the student and continued a few feet up the roadway before crashing off the roadway, police said.

The incident occurred on 99th Avenue NE between Lundeen Parkway and 28th Street.