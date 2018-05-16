× Homeless man suspected of raping woman in Ballard car dealership bathroom

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly raped by a homeless man in a car dealership bathroom when she dropped her car off for repairs.

The 24-year-old man was arrested Monday when car dealership employees heard the assault and ran to help the woman. He is held in jail on suspicion of rape, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Q13 News is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been charged in King County Superior Court.

According to probable cause documents:

At about 7:15 a.m. Monday, the victim dropped her car off for service at Carter Volkswagen on Leary Way in Ballard. She left the dealership to get a cup of coffee, and returned to use the dealership’s temporary bathroom, since the building is under construction.

The victim walked up a ramp, by dealership offices, and entered the female restroom.

A 24-year-old man entered the bathroom behind her and locked the door. He banged on stall door loudly and tried to open the stall door. The victim used her feet to keep the door closed, but the man busted down the door and dragged the woman out.

The suspect removed the victim’s clothes and sexually assaulted the victim. She screamed for help, and the victim choked her to make her stop.

A dealership employee using the restroom next door heard the commotion and tried to enter the woman’s bathroom. The door was locked, but the victim managed to unlock the door and let the dealership employees in. Two dealership employees held the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested, and he admitted to raping the victim.

The man has prior convictions for trespassing. His last known address is listed in probable cause documents as “Homeless Street.”

Q13 News has reached out to Seattle police for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.