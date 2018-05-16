Hamilton cast performs for George H.W. Bush in his office

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush says “history never sounded so powerful.”

The touring company of the Tony-winning musical “Hamilton” gave the Republican a special performance in his Houston office on Tuesday.

Bush tweeted it was a “complete joy to welcome the ‘HamFam.'” The 93-year-old says he’ll never forget it.

A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted, “The honor is ours, sir.”

The 41st U.S. president was released from a hospital earlier this month after contracting an infection. Bush was admitted to the hospital on April 22, one day after the funeral for his 92-year-old wife, Barbara.