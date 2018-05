EVERETT, Wash. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Everett motel that left a man seriously injured.

According to Everett police, officers were called 10:00 a.m. Wednesday to the Farwest Hotel on Evergreen Way.

A man inside a motel room suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be gang-related.

Police said they were working on a description of a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.