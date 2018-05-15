Ten puppies rescued from hot trunk during Oregon traffic stop

MEDFORD, Ore. — An Oregon State Police trooper rescued 10 German shepherd Husky puppies from a hot car trunk during a traffic stop.

Oregon State Police say the trooper stopped a car Monday afternoon on Interstate 5 just south of Medford, Oregon.

Police say the trooper noticed signs of suspicious activity which led to a search of the car and the discovery of the dogs.

Police say the pups were being transported from Fontana, California to Seattle without water or access to air conditioning. The National Weather Service says temperatures reached 88 degrees in Medford Monday.

The puppy owner was cited for animal neglect and the puppies were taken to Jackson County Animal Services.