Police solve 2016 ‘killing spree’ that terrified Federal Way community

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- Police have solved four 2016 murders that terrified the Federal Way community and at one point prompted the police chief to tell neighbors to stay inside.

Two years later, Federal Way police chief Andy Hwang said all four homicides have been solved -- and the main suspect is already in prison.

"Our community is much safer today with this individual in custody," Federal Way police chief Andy Hwang said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

Hwang identified the primary suspect in all four homicides as Justice Henderson, who was 17 years old at the time of the killings.

"Mr. Henderson went on a killing spree," Hwang said. "He lost his moral compass and started killing people."

Henderson is already in custody, Hwang said. United States Marshals arrested him on July 11, 2016 for an attempted murder in Pierce County just two months earlier. Henderson was convicted and is serving a 12-year sentence for that crime.

Investigators are also recommending charges for two suspected accomplices in the case.

Three of the homicides happened within 48 hours on May 9 and 10, and another just a month earlier on April 3.

Hwang said the first victim was killed during a robbery, but that the other three homicides were "completely random."

These are the victims:

On April 3, 2016, 19-years-old Jeffrey McLaren Jr., was found deceased at the Cove Apartments parking lot, located at the 33100 block of 1st Ave S. He had been shot multiple times. On May 9, 2016 (1:00 AM), 26-years-old Alex Kelley, was found dead at the Arcadia Apartments complex, located at the 1300 block of SW Campus Drive. He had been shot. On May 9, 2016 (10:30 PM), 27-years-old Frank Cohens Jr., was found slumped over the wheel in a parked vehicle, located at the 2200 block of S. 333rd St. He had been shot multiple times. On May 10, 2016 (11:12 PM), 30-years-old Adam Gutierrez, was found deceased lying on the sidewalk at the 1800 block of SW 356th Street. He had been shot multiple times.

Federal Way police said because there was no danger to the public, investigators held off on identifying the suspect until they had a solid case.

"We identified Henderson as a potential suspect in our crimes at about the same time he was arrested in 2016," Hwang said. "Because Henderson was in custody and not a danger to society, we held off disclosing his identity or charging him with Federal Way’s homicides at that time. That gave us the strategic advantage of thoroughly and completely investigating our four cases before revealing the perpetrator and his accomplices. We did this in close partnership with the King County Prosecutor’s Office."

It's up to the King County Prosecutor's Office to formally file charges.