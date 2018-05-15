Kayaktivist block oil barge from entering Kinder Morgan’s facility

SEATTLE — The kayaktivist were at it again! Three years ago, hundreds of kayakers paddled towards a towering oil rig moored on Elliott Bay.

On Tuesday, a much smaller group locked themselves to a pier and blocked an oil barge from entering Kinder Morgan’s Seattle facility. In the coming weeks, Kinder Morgan will decide if it will continue with a Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“We’re here to show investors and policymakers alike that this project is toxic, and it will be met with increasing resistance on both sides of the colonial border,” said Mosquito Fleet kayaktivist and local resident Kara Sweidel.

Greenpeace USA says if Kinder Morgan expands the Trans Mountain pipeline as planned, Washington waters will see a seven-fold increase in tar sands shipments, resulting in a tanker superhighway down the West Coast.

They added that increased tanker traffic threatens the endangered Southern Resident orca.