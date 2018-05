× Downtown Seattle shooting investigation

Seattle police detectives are investigating a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Police tweeted that the shooting and robbery happened just before 4:00 at 2nd Avenue and Pine Street, just blocks from Pike Place Market.

Detectives investigating robbery/shooting at 2nd and Pine. Occurred just before 4 am. Suspects outstanding, attempting a K-9 track. Male victim taken to HMC by medics. Will update with additional information later. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 15, 2018

Police do not have a suspect in custody. Q13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update you on the air and online as we learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.