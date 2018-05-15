Detectives release video of suspects in University Place double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a mysterious double homicide in a quiet University Place neighborhood Monday morning.

Deputies found two men dead from gunshot wounds inside a car parked in the road in the 6200 block of 63rd St. W. around 5:30 a.m. Monday. They had asked neighbors to check their security cameras for footage between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the two male suspects running away about a half hour before the bodies were discovered.

The victims were identified Tuesday as 22-year-old Wilberth Acala and 19-year-old Adrian Valencia-Cuevas. Detectives said they were both shot in the back of the head, likely from the back seat of the Dodge Charger in which they were found.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges in the case. You can call anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.