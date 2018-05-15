Deputies shoot Olalla man in his 70s in Port Orchard, sheriff’s office says

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies shot a man who is believed to have mental issues and was brandishing a weapon at officers, spokesman Deputy Scott Wilson said.

The man was taken to a Tacoma-area hospital, Wilson said. His condition was not immediately known.

At about 4:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office got a call from a family member about a man in his 70s who had left his home in Olalla in his car with a weapon and who was aggravated. Deputies later spotted the man’s car on the road, and the man brandished a weapon at the cop before taking off again, Wilson said.

A spike strip was later deployed on Mullenix Road and the man’s tires went flat. The car came to a stop in the 8500 block of Banner Road in Port Orchard, and shots were fired by deputies and police and the man was hit, Wilson said.

The spokesman said he did not know if the man fired shots or had even left his car. No officers were injured.

No other details were provided by the sheriff’s office.