PUYALLUP, Wash. — A trooper was hurt Monday when the driver of a pickup truck rammed a patrol car during a pursuit in Puyallup.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver – a 33-year-old man – was taken into custody.

The trooper suffered broken ribs, officials told Q13 News.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately known. Trooper Brooke Bova said the crash happened during a pursuit on 7th Avenue SW.