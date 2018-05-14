Nanny who killed 2 kids gets life in prison without parole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) — A nanny convicted of brutally murdering two small children in her care has been sentenced in New York City to life in prison without parole.

Yoselyn Ortega was convicted last month in the deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim and was sentenced Monday. She had been working for the Krim family for nearly two years when she took the children to a bathroom of their apartment and stabbed them to death in 2012.

She wept and apologized to the family.

Mother Marina Krim told a judge that Ortega tried to destroy her family, but instead destroyed her own. She said Ortega has shown no remorse, and no one in her family has ever said they were sorry.

Krim had been out with a third child and returned home to find them dead. Their father was out of town.

Ortega's lawyer argued she was too mentally ill to know what she was doing when she killed the children.

Prosecutors say Ortega knew what she was doing and understood "every stab, every slash" as she slaughtered the children.

The 55-year-old Ortega is from the Dominican Republic.