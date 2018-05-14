× Meet Cypress! #WhyNotMePets

A dog named Cypress comes to the Pacific Northwest from California and is looking for someone or a family who will give him plenty of cuddle time.

Q-13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Cypress get adopted.

He’s five months old and is a German Shepherd mix. Cypress is staying at the Emerald City Pet Rescue in Seattle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He has a genetic condition called Lissencephaly.

"This condition has caused his blindness and it also causes occasional seizures.," said Vanessa Juteau who works at the shelter. "He hasn't had a seizure in a few months, but it is possible to have another one."

Cypress needs a check-up with the veterinarian every six months because of his condition. He's not on any long-term medicine or diet restrictions.

Shelter staff say Cypress' condition doesn't stop him from being a playful puppy.

"He goes out with our other puppies and we have puppies of all ages and sizes," said Junteau. "It's like there's nothing wrong with him. He plays just as roughly as they do. He gets along great with them."

Cypress loves to play with a Nylabone or squeaky toys.

Juteau explains what kind of home would be best for Cypress.

" He's great with children as long as they can handle a rambunctious puppy," said Juteau. "I wouldn't recommend cats because again, if he finds them he'll just want to play with them. He should be in a fenced in yard because he is considered a flight risk because he's blind."

Shelter staff want people to know that his condition is very manageable. He's had two seizures and those are easy to treat in the future for anybody who adopts Cypress.

"Basically when he's having a seizure just make sure that he's not riling around and hitting his head on anything," said Juteau. "Kind of just have to wait it out and then you would rush him to the vet and they would give him an injection to stop the seizure and then that's it."

If you're interested in adopting Cypress, call the Emerald City Pet Rescue to schedule a meet and greet. From there, the shelter will check references and do a home check.