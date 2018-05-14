Ex-lawmaker: Naked man tackled on Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A retired Alaska state lawmaker says a naked passenger was tackled and detained on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage, Alaska.

Former state Sen. Johnny Ellis said on Twitter that the incident happened Monday after the man ran from the front of the plane to the back, yelling and waving.

WOW. On my flt from SEA 2 ANC, a completely naked man ran from front of plane to back, yelling and waving. 2 big guys maybe one Air Marshall tackeled him and locked in bathroom. Some fear & distress @ passengers NO word from Cpt or Crew. Waiting now @ gate 4 law enforcement !! — Johnny Ellis (@SenJohnnyEllis) May 15, 2018

I waited 4 wheelchair & was next 2 last off plane. Police boarded to take naked guy away. We thought drugs not booze. May have been psychotic break since some said guy who chased & tackled was actually his father. Flt attendants were debriefing. Cpt extra nice 2 passengers. — Johnny Ellis (@SenJohnnyEllis) May 15, 2018

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said in a statement Monday night that Alaska Airlines flight 107 from Seattle landed without incident in Anchorage.

Egan says shortly before the descent into Anchorage a disruptive male passenger was detained. She says he was removed by law enforcement after the plane parked at the gate and was then transported to a local hospital.

She didn’t say whether the man was clothed or what led to the incident.