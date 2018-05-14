Everett city park ranger attacked by dog, suffers serious injury, police say

EVERETT, Wash. — A city park ranger suffered a serious leg injury Sunday when a pit bull broke free from its restraint and bit him, Everett police said Monday.

The park ranger was in Thorton A. Sullivan Park at Silver Lake just before 1 p.m. Sunday when he approached a motor home to ask its owner to move the vehicle to make room for more cars. That’s when a pit bull broke free of its restraint and attacked the ranger, police officer Aaron Snell said.

“He suffered a serious injury,” Snell said, but added the ranger was released from the hospital Sunday night.

The dog is in quarantine, Snell said, and the case is under investigation.