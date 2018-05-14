× Asteroid as big as football field will fly by Earth

An asteroid the size of a football field will fly by the Earth this week!

The asteroid known as 2010 WC9 will pass the Earth Tuesday, May 15 at 3:05 PM Pacific time.

According to EarthSky, it’s traveling at speeds of more than 28,600 mph. The asteroid measures between 197 and 427 feet in diameter. It’ll get as close as 126,419 miles from Earth. That’s about half the distance from the moon.

It’s not expected to cause any damage.

You won’t be able to see it with the naked eye, but the Northolt Branch Observatories in England will broadcast it live from their telescope on its Facebook page.