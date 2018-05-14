Follow our fish’s journey with Survive The Sound

2 people found dead in car, Pierce County deputies say

Posted 6:57 AM, May 14, 2018, by , Updated at 07:24AM, May 14, 2018

Q13 News photo

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Deputies found two people dead inside a car Monday morning in University Place.

Police were called around 5:30 a.m. to a welfare check on 63rd Street West, according to Pierce County Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders.

Sanders said when deputies arrived, they found two men dead inside the car. Both had gunshot wounds.

Deputies were investigating this as a double homicide, Sanders said.

No further details were immediately known. Detectives are investigating.

Watch Q13 News This Morning for live updates through 10:00 a.m.