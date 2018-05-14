2 people found dead in car, Pierce County deputies say

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Deputies found two people dead inside a car Monday morning in University Place.

Police were called around 5:30 a.m. to a welfare check on 63rd Street West, according to Pierce County Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders.

Sanders said when deputies arrived, they found two men dead inside the car. Both had gunshot wounds.

Deputies were investigating this as a double homicide, Sanders said.

No further details were immediately known. Detectives are investigating.

Watch Q13 News This Morning for live updates through 10:00 a.m.