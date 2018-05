Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WSGA Executive Director Troy Andrew joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to promote the WA Golf Pass, which is free to everyone who is registered with the WSGA. All registered members enjoy savings from golf, retail and travel partners throughout the Pacific Northwest and provide special offers on tee times, golf packages and more.

More information on how to register for the golf pass is available at WAGolfPass.com. Interview above.