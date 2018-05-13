× Remains of missing USS Nimitz sailor found

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. – Rescuers located the remains of Navy Sailor Jeremiah Adams Saturday afternoon.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, he was found by a group of hikers on the Gray Wolf Trail in Sequim. The hikers were approximately six miles down the trail at an area of a bridge washout.

The search team hiked in to investigate the discovery and located the deceased remains of who they believe to be is Adams, based on physical characteristics as well as clothing description.

Adams, 24, was last seen May 4th, 2018 when he left for a day hike on the Olympic Peninsula in the Buckhorn Wilderness south of Sequim. His friends noticed he was missing when he didn’t show up for another hike the next day.

Adams is stationed on the USS Nimitz.

The remains will be held for an autopsy to determine a cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.