Former Seahawks linebacker and current Seahawks analyst Dave Wyman joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine to talk about the legacy of legendary Seahawks coach Chuck Knox, who passed away this weekend at the age of 86.

Knox led the Seahawks to four playoff appearances in his first five seasons in Seattle, including their first-ever conference championship game. Wyman played for Knox from 1987-1991. Interview above.