71-year-old man dies in motorcycle wreck near Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a wreck Sunday afternoon on Elwha River Road west of Port Angeles.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Claude Dotson was riding his motorcycle west when he came up behind a car that had slowed to make a left turn. In an attempt to avoid a crash, Dotson lost control of the motorcycle and both him and the motorcycle slide past the car.

The motorcycle came to rest on top of Dotson, the sheriff’s office said.

Dotson was rushed to Olympic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

No one in the car was injured and the car was not damaged.

The accident is under investigation.