× 35 people sick as salmonella outbreak linked to eggs grows

A salmonella outbreak that led to the recall of 207 million eggs has worsened — with 35 people reported ill in several states, federal health officials said.

The number of illnesses is a dozen more since the initial recall notice was issued last month.

The outbreak is linked to Rose Acre Farms, whose eggs were distributed to restaurants or sold at major grocery stores such as Walmart and Food Lion.

At least 11 people have been hospitalized due to complications, but no deaths have been reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

States and brands affected

The eggs were sold in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Brands affected include Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Great Value and Glenview. Consumers can check the Food and Drug Administration’s website for a full list of recalled brands.

Salmonella causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. It is generally contracted from contaminated poultry, meat, eggs and water, and affects the intestinal tract.

Chickens can pass the bacteria to eggs because eggs leave hens through the same passageway as feces. Alternatively, bacteria in the hen’s ovary or oviduct can get to the egg before the shell forms around it.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

In 2010, a salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds and led to the recall of half a billion eggs.