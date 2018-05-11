Police and fire crews on scene of house fire in West Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Firefighters and police were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in West Seattle on Friday morning.

There was no word on injuries at the house, which is in the 5600 block of 42nd Ave. S.W. There was also no immediate word on what started the fire, or what exazclty the police on the scene were responding to.

A video from Rasmus Ramussen on Twitter showed police telling people to take cover, and ordering firefighters on the scene to approach the house with body armor.

Shortly after noon, Seattle fire said crews were undertaking defensive operations.

This breaking news story will be updated as more details become available.

