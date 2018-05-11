Joseph Johnson: Heinous high-risk child predator wanted in Pierce County

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Convicted sex offender, Joseph Johnson, offered a 12 year old girl a ride to the store — a vile trick so he could drive her to a secluded spot to sexually assault her.

That’s just one evil ploy Johnson has used to prey on kids.

He’s a Level III sex offender — the worst of the worst.

He’s also been convicted of molesting and trying to rape a five year old, molesting a 10 year old and aggravated sex abuse of a nine year old.

Now, he’s failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County. “He has convictions in both state court and federal court,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “He’s very versed in the criminal justice system and he knows we’re looking for him, so if anybody knows where he’s at, we want a phone call, we want to hold him accountable, find out where he’s at and who he’s been around.”

He’s 64 years old, 5’4” and weighs 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. It is anonymous.