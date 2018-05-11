Help ID armed gas station robber who terrorized clerk, customer

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Cash, smokes and a six-pack of suds: That’s what an armed takeover-style robber got away with at an AM/PM gas station in Seattle — a small, senseless score for such massive terror he unleashed on a clerk — and a customer.

Seattle Police need to know his name before he targets more innocent victims.

“A customer in the store approaches the clerk on duty and he’s buying something and all of a sudden the suspect comes in and he pulls out a bag beneath his coat, holds it in his left hand and then pulls out a pistol in his other hand, a semi-automatic,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “The customer, he actually throws his money over the counter and you’ll see the money flutter down onto the floor. The suspect, he then hands the bag to the clerk on duty and he’s very nervous, he’s demanding, you watch his actions and he’s just keeps poking it at him, so the clerk on duty does the best he can to get the money from the till. Then, the suspect makes the customer go around the counter and he’s actually ordering him to do that and he says, ‘If you don’t do it, I’m going to kill you.’ So, he takes him around the customer actually ducks down with the clerk on duty and they’re both sitting on the floor as the gun is being shoved around and he keeps demanding more money. The clerk on duty said he just demanded more and more money. Then he actually comes around the counter and he disappears from sight, then he steals some candy, some cigarettes, a six-pack and he just casually walks out the door like it was no big deal. There are a couple things that really disturb me about watching this video, from my many years in law enforcement, it’s pretty rare a suspect comes in while customers are in the store. It’s 3 o’clock in the morning, there’s only one person in the store. He could have waited outside, but it tells me that he’s pretty desperate, so he comes in and engages not only the clerk, but the customer, which tells me there’s additional witnesses, normally they don’t want that to happen. Then he pulls out a gun and he’s demanding and if you watch him he’s very nervous, the gun goes everywhere and if you look real close it looks like that finger is in the trigger and keep in mind, it only takes four or five pounds of pressure for that gun to go off and somebody could get killed, or wounded. We just don’t want that to happen, so everything as far as the customer and the clerk, what they did was 100% correct, but this guy’s nervous, that makes us worry, because he’s probably going to do it again.”

Detectives think he's white, around 30 years old and 6 feet tall. He wore glasses and a plaid shirt under a black hoodie.

If you know anything that can help Seattle Police identify him, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).