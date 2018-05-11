Gutsy golf club crook: Help ID thief seen stealing head off high-end driver

WANTED IN TACOMA —

It’s time to tee-off tips to Tacoma Police to help identify a crook caught on camera stealing the head off a $400 golf club at the Puetz store in Tacoma late last month.

“One of the videos shows the suspect coming in the store,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He’s carrying nothing in his hands. He just kind of casually comes in and he gets out of sight. Another video shows him near some very expensive golf clubs. He has interaction with the clerk. He asks for a tool which can actually remove the head off this very expensive driver, so the clerk gets him one and then the clerk gets distracted and you’ll actually see him loosening the head of this driver and he’s nervously looking around, then the clerk comes back, interacts with him again and he holds the actual head of the driver in place, while he’s talking. Then, the clerk takes off and he hurriedly loosens it again. You watch closely. He takes the club with his right hand and he puts the head in his left pocket. Once he steals the head, he takes the shaft, because he’s holding it in his hand and he doesn’t know what to do with it, so he’s nervously looking around, then he takes it and actually places it in a nearby golf bag and then kind of mixes up the clubs, so it’s not seen easily and he completes the actual theft. He’s so blasé about this, so casual. That tells me it’s not his first go around and he’s maybe doing this in other stores. This guy, you know, he’s stealing this stuff. He either has clubs at home that he needs that head for, or he’s reselling them, so we really want to catch him.”

It’s a brand new 2018 Taylormade M4 driver head, 10 ½ degrees, Twist Face technology, right-handed, black and white, with the M4 logo on the bottom.

If you recognize this guy, or see that head being sold somewhere, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).