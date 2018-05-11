Bridging the Divide: Can the next generation save politics?

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control, to policing, to politics.

This week: Can the next generation save politics?

At times, political dialogue feels like it’s in the gutter. Can the next generation be the one to save it? Two University of Washington students, who belong to very different political groups on campus, come face-to-face to discuss the future of civil discourse in America.