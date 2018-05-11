× As Seattle city leaders take the first step to pass a $500 head tax, opponents say it has to be lowered to pass at all

SEATTLE – A Seattle City Council passes a $500 per year head tax for large companies by a narrow margin on Friday.

It was a committee vote, the final vote is scheduled for Monday.

The $500 head tax will generate $75 million per year to build affordable units to house homeless people.

Many who showed up to the committee meeting blasted a last minute compromise that would have cut the $500 dollar a year head tax per employee in half.

Mayor Durkan must have misread she is proposing $40 million maybe she left out a 0,” said one speaker.

“I cannot support a $250 proposal,” Lorena Gonzalez said.

It`s a deal that construction workers desperately wanted.

“We need a compromise and see what a win looks like for all of us here and not just one group,” Monty Anderson said.

Anderson with Seattle`s building trade says he`s talked to Amazon and he says the company would have gone along with a $250 employee head tax per year.

“If we get to some middle ground those people are going to go back to work,” Anderson said.

Amazon slowed down construction on a big building downtown over the head tax issue. The building is supposed to house 7,000 new jobs.

But the $250 deal didn’t have enough votes dying in a 5 to 4 vote.

“Vote for the strongest possible tax for big business,” Council member Kshama Sawant said.

“Her views are not sustainable for us to be productive in this city,” Anderson said.

Council members who also disagree with Sawant included Debora Juarez.

“This is not going to be a ripple effect it will be tidal wave because we are not going to stay in this economic boom forever,” Juarez said.

Council member Bruce Harrell who came up with the $250 proposal supported by Mayor Durkan says the council is at a deadlock.

“We are going to expect the mayor to step up, the next 30 days will be very interesting I don`t expect the votes to change Monday,” Harrell said.

Harrell means a veto by the mayor if the final votes are the same on Monday.

We asked Sawant what her next move would be if Durkan does veto.

“We come back to committee we can continue the conversation,” Sawant said.

But Sawant is not willing to budge from the original proposal of $500 per worker a year.